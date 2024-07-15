Judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

Classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago

Federal charges dismissed FILE PHOTO: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, stacks of boxes can be observed in a bathroom and shower in The Mar-a-Lago Club’s Lake Room at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted on 37 felony counts in the special counsel's classified documents probe. But the case has been dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday. (Photo by U.S. Department of Justice via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.

Cannon ruled that the special counsel cannot prosecute Trump in the case, CNN reported.

The judge, who was appointed by Trump, cites the “unlawful appointment” of Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating the former president and his handling of classified documents after he left office. That means she believes that Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional.

She cites the appointments clause of the Constitution as Smith was not named to the position by a president and confirmed by the Senate, The Washington Post reported.

There have been special councils appointed to investigate presidents dating back to the Watergate era, according to the newspaper.

The ruling came on the first day of the Republican National Convention where Trump will be nominated as the Republican candidate for president.

Smith’s team can appeal the ruling, the Post reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.


