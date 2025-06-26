Jinkies! ‘Scooby Doo’ breaks into, steals cash, coins from convenience store

FILE PHOTO: Scooby Doo attends the "Scooby Doo! WrestleMania Mystery" New York Premiere at Tribeca Cinemas on March 22, 2014, in New York City. Police in Alabama said a person, wearing a different Scooby Doo costume, not pictured, broke into a convenience store in Alabama. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ruh-roh. Police in Alabama may have to call out The Mystery Machine to get on the trail of Scooby Doo.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department took to Facebook, looking for the public’s help in finding Scooby Doo.

Well a guy dressed in a Scooby Doo costume and green ski mask, similar to the color of Shaggy’s shirt who they said broke into a convenience store and took cash and coins. The alleged thief, however, didn’t take any Scooby Snacks, or any snacks for that matter, police said.

Hey gang! We need your help solving a mystery. This individual in a Scooby-Doo suit broke into the Quick Stop on... Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The police department posted a comment which read, “We’ve questioned the owners of the vehicle, but no solid leads yet. Continue to be on the lookout for shady caretakers and don’t meddle if you see the suspect.”

The vehicle in question was a van that looked like The Mystery Machine.

Another comment from a Facebook user said, “It actually wasn’t Scooby, it was old man Smithers disguised as Scooby Doo. And he would have gotten away with it, if it weren’t for those meddling kids.”

Another person asked if they had interviewed Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy yet.

