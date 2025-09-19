Jim Fahnhorst, 49ers LB who won 3 Super Bowls, dead at 66

The San Francisco 49ers linebacker (55) closes in on Ickey Woods during Super Bowl XXIV.
Jim Fahnhorst: The San Francisco 49ers linebacker (55) won three Super Bowl rings during his career, died Sept. 17. He was 66. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Jim Fahnhorst, a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers for seven seasons, who was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams, died Sept. 17. He was 66.

Fahnhorst played in 82 games, making 39 starts, with the 49ers from 1984 to 1990. He had 232 tackles, seven interceptions and one sack. He played his first four seasons with his older brother, Keith, an All-Pro offensive tackle who played with the 49ers from 1974 to 1987. Keith Fahnhorst died in 2018, also at the age of 66.

A native of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Jim Fahnhorst graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School and was recruited to play college football at the University of Minnesota.

He earned first-team all-Big Ten honors from The Associated Press and United Press International in 1981.

Jim Fahnhorst was a fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 1982, but he never played a regular-season game with the team. He played two seasons in the USFL, with the Chicago Blitz (1983) and Arizona Wranglers (1984) before signing with the 49ers before the 1984 NFL season.

He suffered a knee injury in a Week 14 game with the 49ers in 1984 and was unable to play in the team’s victory against the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

Fahnhorst would play and earn two more Super Bowl rings in the 49ers’ wins against the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos after the 1989 and 1990 seasons, respectively.

The three rings were one more than his brother won.

“I still don’t think that’s fair,” Keith Fahnhorst joked in 2018.

