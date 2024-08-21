Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years

Divorce filed FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

After months of speculation, the love story between two powerhouse entertainers has come to an end.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ was the first to report. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, sources told NBC News.

In the documents, filed by Lopez without an attorney, she indicated that they separated on April 26, 2024, TMZ reported, but filed the petition on the second anniversary of their wedding, The New York Times reported.

They had eloped in Las Vegas a month before their Georgia ceremony in 2022, CNN reported.

Their Hollywood romance initially started in 2003 while filming the romcom bomb “Gigli,” getting engaged, but eventually postponing the wedding days before walking down the aisle, the Times reported.

After they broke up, they each married other entertainers — Lopez wed singer/actor Marc Anthony in 2004, and Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. Both couples had children with their new spouses and eventually divorced.

Lopez was engaged to Yankees star Alex Rodriguez before breaking up and reuniting with Affleck. She made the “Bennifer 2.0″ relationship Instagram official in July 2021, CNN reported.

Lopez told People magazine in 2022, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

When the couple tied the knot in July 2022, Lopez told fans,” We did it,” adding, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

In February, the couple appeared in the documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” which accompanied the singer’s film “This Is Me...Now: A Love Story,” the Times reported.

“I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told,” Affleck said. “And if you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.”

But the second chance at love had started to sour with rumors the couple had split.

Lopez canceled her tour in May. Ticket sales were slow but Live Nation said at the time, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” the Times reported.

In July, their Beverly Hills mansion was put on the market for $68 million, E! News reported. Affleck recently bought a home in Brentwood. She is apparently looking for a home for herself, TMZ reported.

They had been on separate coasts over the past few months with Affleck apparently not in attendance at Lopez’s Brigerton-themed birthday party in July, CNN reported.

TMZ reported that since there was no prenup, any earnings or profit the couple made while married is community property. She is not asking for spousal support and is asking the judge to deny it for Affleck, TMZ reported.

