Jeffrey Carlson, groundbreaking trans actor on ‘All My Children,’ dead at 48

Jeffrey Carlson: Jeffrey Carlson played a groundbreaking role on "All My Children." (Simon Russell/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Jeffrey Carlson, who starred as a transgender character in a groundbreaking role on the soap opera “All My Children,” has reportedly died. He was 48.

>> Read more trending news

News of the actor’s death was shared on Twitter by Time Out New York theater editor Adam Feldman, Deadline reported.

It was unclear when and where Carlson died. A representative for the actor did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment on Sunday.

Carlson appeared in 59 episodes of the afternoon soap show, according to IMDb.com. He originally was cast as a “biologically born” character named Zarf in August 2006, Deadline reported. He returned three months later as Zoe, a transgender woman, according to the entertainment news website.

It marked the first time a daytime serial had introduced a transgender character, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Carlson, who was born in Long Beach, California in 1975, graduated from the Juilliard School, the entertainment news outlet reported.

He also appeared on Broadway in “The Goat or Who Is Sylvia?” and “Taboo,” according to Deadline. He also had a role in the 2005,m comedy Hitch, People reported.

In a Facebook post for Carlson, the Shakespeare Theatre Company wrote that the actor “gave beautiful and nuanced performances during (his) career, which took him from television and film to Broadway and, fortunately for us, to STC.”

Latest noteworthy deaths:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!