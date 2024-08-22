Janet Jackson announces Las Vegas residency

Las Vegas residency FILE PHOTO: Janet Jackson performs during the sold-out World AIDS Day concert event presented by the global, non-profit HIV/AIDS service organization, AHF at the NRG Arena on December 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation) (Bob Levey/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare)

The “Rhythm Nation” is returning to Sin City.

Janet Jackson announced that she will again have a Las Vegas residency.

NME said the shows will encompass Jackson’s career and will be staged at Resorts World Las Vegas this winter, starting on Dec. 30. She’s scheduled to perform 10 shows, including over Valentine’s Day weekend, KSNV reported.

“We’re so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year’s week,” Jackson said on social media. “This is going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!! We truly can’t wait!”

“Janet Jackson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music,” Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president for AEG Presents Las Vegas, said according to KSNV. “We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre, and to kick off 2025 with a run of sure-to-be-unforgettable shows.”

This is the second residency. The first was in 2019, ABC News reported.

Tickets go on sale next week.

Jackson is also going on tour starting next month, hitting 10 European cities with Wyclef Jean as part of her “Together Again” tour. She recently toured the U.S. with Nelly opening the gigs over the summer.

The tour highlights her “Rhythm Nation 1814″ album that turns 35 this year as well as marking her 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry, NME reported.

