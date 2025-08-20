Jake Paul to face off against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis

FILE PHOTO: Jake Paul speaks during Netflix's Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 - Historic All-Women Fight Card at Madison Square Garden on July 11, 2025, in New York City. He will be taking on Gervonta "Tank" Davis in a bout at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, on Nov. 14. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jake Paul knows who his next opponent will be.

The YouTube star turned boxer will take on Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

The match will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 14, ESPN reported.

The two sides had been trying to hammer out a deal since the start of the year.

The fight will be an exhibition that will air on Netflix, according to Bleacher Report.

One will rise. One will fall.



JAKE "EL GALLO" PAUL VS. GERVONTA "TANK" DAVIS

Friday, November 14

Atlanta, GA

LIVE only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/p2YIq37LOI — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2025

Davis is 30-0-1 as a pro. He’s had 28 knockouts, including back-to-back ones against Ryan Garcia and Frank Martin, Bleacher Report said.

Paul is the No. 14-ranked cruiserweight with a 12-1 record and seven knockouts.

Netflix said Paul headlined the largest boxing or MMA event in more than four decades in a fight where he defeated Mike Tyson in 2024. Davis has the highest pay-per-view buys and revenue over the past four years.

The match between Paul and Davis will air on Netflix at no extra cost on Nov. 14.

