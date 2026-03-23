‘iZombie,’ ‘Supernatural’ actress Carrie Anne Fleming dies

FILE PHOTO: Actress Carrie Fleming attends the 2014 Leo Awards - Gala Awards Ceremony at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver on June 1, 2014 in Vancouver, Canada. She died on Feb. 26 at the age of 51, (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

An actress known for roles in television shows such as “iZombie” and “Supernatural” has died.

Carrie Anne Fleming was 51 years old.

Her “Supernatural” co-star, Jim Beaver, confirmed her death, saying she passed away from breast cancer on Feb. 26, Variety reported.

Beaver posted a tribute to Fleming on Facebook, writing, “She was a powerhouse of vitality and goodwill and amazingly good nature, with a rapturous laugh and an utterly adorable personality that didn’t seem to have an off switch,” People magazine reported.

She was born in 1974 in Digby, Nova Scotia. She studied drama at the Kaleidoscope Theatre and the Kidco Theatre Dance Company in Victoria, British Columbia.

Fleming started acting with a recurring role on the TV movie “Viper” and an uncredited role in “Happy Gilmore,” according to her IMDB page.

She found her niche in horror shows before landing a role as Karen Singer in “Supernatural,” and was part of the cast of “iZombie” for five seasons, playing Candy Baker.

Fleming also played the mother of Candace Cameron Bure in “The Unauthorized Full House Story” in 2015.

She leaves behind her daughter, Madalyn Rose.

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