Israel-Hamas war: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal

Officials with the Hamas militant group on Monday announced that it has accepted a cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar in its seven-month war with Israel, according to multiple reports.

In a statement, the group said its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh, shared his approval in a phone call with Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence minister, The Associated Press reported. Israel did not immediately respond to reports of the acceptance.

It was not immediately clear what details were included in the agreement, according to Reuters. A Hamas official said Monday that the “ball (is) now in Israel’s court,” BBC News reported.

The announcement came as thousands of people evacuated Monday from Gaza’s southernmost city, Rafah, after the Israeli military warned people to leave ahead of planned military action, according to The Guardian.

Since Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people — mostly civilians — Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the AP reported.

