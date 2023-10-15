Israel-Hamas War: Chuck Schumer, Mitt Romney forced to shelter during rocket fire in Israel

Chuck Schumer and Sen. Mitt Romney sheltered in a bunker in Tel Aviv, Israel during rocket fire on Sunday. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

TEL AVIV — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Mitt Romney sheltered in a bunker in Tel Aviv, Israel during rocket fire on Sunday.

Schumer said that the congressional delegation trip he is leading in Israel was rushed to the bunker, according to CNN.

“While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas. It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself,” Schumer said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other senators on the trip who are not pictured in Schumer’s X post include Sen. Jacky Rosen, Sen. Mark Kelly and Sen. Bill Cassidy, according to The Associated Press.

Schumer and Romney were sheltered after having a meeting with Israel President Isaac Herzog, the Jerusalem Post reported. The meeting was part of a bipartisan United States Senate delegation that shared “cross-party support” for Israel.

Schumer, 72, is the highest-ranking Jewish official in the United States, according to the AP. He is also the first Jewish majority leader of the Senate.

A spokesperson for Schumer on Friday said that he plans to “discuss what resources the United States can provide to support Israel on all fronts,” according to NBC News.

Schumer in a news conference Friday said that the trip’s purpose is to meet Israeli leaders, support the needs of the country and to send a clear message that the United States supports Israel, NBC News.

“We’re gonna get Israel everything it needs — Iron Dome, all the other needs, both military and humanitarian. And we’re going to do everything we can and I’m going to urge everyone, everyone in the American government to bring back the hostages, particularly our American hostages,” he said, according to NBC News.



