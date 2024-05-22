Ireland, Norway, Spain to recognize Palestinian state next week

Spain, Norway and Ireland announced on Wednesday that they would recognize an independent Palestinian state next week, taking aim at Israel for its decades of occupation in the area and saying there can be no peace without a two-state solution in the region, according to The New York Times.

“In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

Israel was quick to respond with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz immediately recalling the Israeli ambassadors to Norway and Ireland, The BBC reported.

“There will be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution. There can be no two-state solution without a Palestinian state,” he added.

“I am sending a clear message today: Israel will not be complacent against those who undermine its sovereignty and endanger its security.”

At least 140 members of the United Nations recognize Palestinian statehood. The United States does not.

Bassem Naim, a senior figure in the terror group Hamas - which took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 - said in a statement, “These successive recognitions are the direct result of this brave resistance and the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people,”

“We believe this will be a turning point in the international position on the Palestinian issue.”

BREAKING: Norway’s prime minister says Norway is formally recognizing Palestine as a state. Israel says it recalls ambassadors from Ireland and Norway over recognition of a Palestinian state. https://t.co/rDE1Cw6hDz — The Associated Press (@AP) May 22, 2024

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said his country’s announcement celebrated “a historic and important day for Ireland and for the Palestinians,” The Washington Post reported.

“I’m confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks,” Harris said.

