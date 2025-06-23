Iran launches attack on US military base in Qatar

Iran said it has attacked U.S. forces at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The attack on Monday came days after the U.S. bombed nuclear sites in Iran.

The White House said it had been monitoring potential threats, The Associated Press reported.

News of the attack was announced on Iranian state television with a caption reading “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”

The Iranian Armed Forces said it had “targeted the Al Udaid base in Qatar with destructive and forceful missiles,” The New York Times reported.

Witnesses said they saw missiles over Qatar and the sounds of explosions, the AP reported.

Initially, Iran did not acknowledge a retaliatory attack happening, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian writing on X, "We neither initiated the war nor seeking it. But we will not leave invasion to the great Iran without answer. With all our being, we will stand by security of the beloved nation and will answer any wound on body of Iran resorting to faith, wisdom and determination. People! God takes care of us,” the AP reported via a translation.

Al Udeid Air Base is the main U.S. base in the country and is the forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command. It has 10,000 military and civilian personnel assigned to the base, the Times reported.

The attack was launched just after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution.

The Times and CNN reported that Iranian officials coordinated the attacks with Qatari officials to minimize casualties. It was similar to what happened in 2020 when Iran alerted Iraqi officials of a looming attack on an American base in Iraq after a general was assassinated.

The number of missiles was the same as the number of bombs the U.S. dropped over the weekend, the AP reported, adding that it may be a signal that it could de-escalate. The site was chosen because it was outside of populated areas.

Qatar officials said the country “condemns the attack that targeted Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard," adding, “We reassure that Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles.”

There were no casualties, CNN reported.

Qatar called for “an immediate end to all military activities,” the AP reported.

Qatar’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansar,i said on X, “We also affirm that the continuation of such escalating military actions will undermine security and stability in the region and drag it into situations that will have disastrous repercussions for international peace and security,” NBC News reported.

NBC News and CNN reported that President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and other officials were in the White House Situation Room monitoring the situation.

U.S embassy personnel in Qatar and Bahrain were told to “duck and cover,” which is standard procedure when there is an imminent threat, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

