Investigation launched into salmonella outbreak connected to pistachio cream

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a Salmonella outbreak that is being linked to pistachio cream.

The alert involves Emek-brand pistachio cream that has a use-by date of Oct. 19, 2026, the CDC said. The shelf-stable nut butter cream was made in Turkey and imported into the U.S. and then distributed to wholesale distributors, restaurants and food service locations across the country.

The containers, which may be 5-kilogram white tubs, have production code 241019.

The CDC is telling businesses not to sell, serve or distribute the Emek-brand pistachio cream that has the specific production code and use-by date. People should also wash and sanitize anything the pistachio cream came in contact with.

The CDC said that four people have been sickened in two states - three in Minnesota and one in New Jersey.

One person had to be hospitalized.

Officials said there may be more cases that have not been reported, since they get better without medical care or were not tested for Salmonella.

Symptoms of Salmonella-related illness include:

Diarrhea

Fever

Vomiting

Signs of dehydration

Symptoms can start six hours to six days after eating something that was contaminated. Usually, people recover without treatment after four to seven days, but children under the age of 5 and adults over 65, as well as people with weakened immune systems, may have more severe illnesses requiring treatment or hospitalization.

