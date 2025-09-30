ICE facility shooting: Second detainee dies from gunshot wounds

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement vehicles are stationed at the entrance of a U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) detention facility following a shooting in Dallas, Texas. A second detainee has died nearly a week after the shooting. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

DALLAS — A second person has died a week after a gunman opened fire on an immigration facility in Dallas, Texas.

Officials said Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez was one of three immigrants shot at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility last week.

The League of United Latin American Citizens confirmed his death on Tuesday, saying that he had four children and that a fifth was on the way, CNN reported. Two of the children were his wife’s from a previous relationship, The New York Times reported.

Garcia-Hernandez was a 32-year-old immigrant from Mexico.

His wife, Stephany Gauffeny, said in a statement via the LULAC, “We had just bought our first home together, and he worked hard every single day to make sure our children had what they needed. His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered.”

“I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone,” the statement continued, according to CNN.

The New York Times reported that Garcia-Hernandez had four gunshot wounds, including one to the neck, as he had been shackled in the back of a government vehicle. He was taken off life support almost a week after the shooting, the LULAC said.

Gauffeny said that her husband was shot about eight times in the shoulder, stomach, tailbone and neck, USA Today reported. She said that he had been restrained and shackled in his hospital bed after the shooting.

She said her husband lived in the Dallas area for nearly 20 years and was detained during a traffic stop. He had come to the U.S. with his parents when he and his brothers were between the ages of 10 and 15. Garcia-Hernandez was pursuing legal residency when he was shot, the Times reported.

Gauffeny is an American citizen and was her husband’s sponsor for an I-130 visa, which had been initially approved, USA Today reported.

The other two detainees were identified by an ICE official as Jose Andres Bordones-Molina from Venezuela and Norlan Guzman-Fuentes of El Salvador. Guzman Fuentes’ family said he was also killed.

Joshua Jahn, 29, was identified as the gunman by officials. He was targeting ICE agents, they said, citing a bullet that had “ANTI-ICE’ written on it and notes found at his home, ”expressed his hatred for the federal government,” the Times reported. He was found dead at the building from which he was shooting, after apparently killing himself.

No members of law enforcement were injured in the shooting.

©2025 Cox Media Group