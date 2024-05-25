‘I Am: Celine’: Celine Dion opens up in new documentary

Celine Dion The singer spoke onstage during the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording A)

“My Heart Will Go On” singer Celine Dion shares details about her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in a new documentary that shows her career and the impacts of the incurable disorder.

>> Read more trending news

“I am working hard every day but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people. I miss them,” Dion said in the new trailer of her documentary, “I Am: Celine,” according to CNN.

“I wasn’t ready to say anything before,” Dion said in the trailer, according to People magazine, “but I’m ready now.”

In the trailer, Dion shared how much her love for singing and performing has kept her going. Dion has been living with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome.

It shares behind-the-scenes footage from Dion’s career and reveals details about Dion’s diagnosis and how it may affect her ability to walk and sing, Variety reported.

“If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl,” she added, according to CNN. “And I won’t stop. I won’t stop.”

“I Am: Celine” will be streamed on Prime Video on June 25, according to “Today.”

“This is the only place I have that I could suffer, cry, go crazy, be happy, sing, miss a beat — and right now, to be vulnerable,” Dion told Vogue, according to “Today.”

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke says that Stiff-Person Syndrome is “a progressive disorder that affects the brain and the spinal cord,” according to Variety. Symptoms include rigidity or spasms. This can affect the entire body, muscle enlargement and could make walking or moving difficult. There is reportedly no cure.

Dion revealed she was diagnosed with the disorder in December 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dion is a five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, according to People.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Celine Dion through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Singer Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group