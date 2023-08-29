Hurricane Idalia: Airlines issue travel advisories, allow changes

As Hurricane Idalia inches closer to the Florida Gulf Coast, several airlines that service that region have issued travel advisories.

The airlines have spelled out which routes are affected and if changes or cancelations are allowed.

For information concerning upcoming flights:

The New York Times has some tips for what to do if you have travel plans during the storm. The paper says to download your airline’s app, check FlightAware the day of your trip to see delay and cancelation trends, and review the U.S. Department of Transportation cancelation and delay dashboard to see what the country’s main domestic airlines offer passengers.

