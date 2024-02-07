Hundreds of cans of Dr. Pepper, 7 Up dumped onto roadway after semi-truck overturns

Cans of soda on roadway after crash Hundreds of cans of Dr. Pepper, 7 Up poured onto roadway after semi-truck overturns (Nevada State Police/Nevada State Police)

RENO, Nev. — Think of the amount of caffeine that was potentially wasted when a load of soda spilled across a Nevada highway.

>> Read more trending news

A semi-truck carrying cases of Dr. Pepper and 7 Up flipped on its side Monday morning, dumping the cases of soda across Interstate 80 in Reno, Nevada, according to KRNV.

A truck carrying Dr. Pepper and 7 Up flipped on to its side on I-80 near Boomtown Monday morning.https://t.co/CTQXrtntCR — KRNV (@KRNV) February 5, 2024

Nevada Highway Patrol said that weather was to blame, KOLO reported.

The Nevada State Police said that travel in both lanes was limited because of several crashes in the area.

© 2024 Cox Media Group