Huge, venomous roughtail stingray stars in video off Rhode Island coast

An underwater video system recently captured footage of a massive, venomous stingray that was curious about the filming apparatus.

According to the Atlantic Shark Institute, the roughtail stingray was filmed in the waters off the coast of Rhode Island. The institute used its Baited Remote Underwater Video System (BRUV) to film the ray.

The ray -- which can measure up to 7 feet across and weigh more than 600 pounds -- was investigating bait secured on top and inside the system.

The tail spines of the rays are highly venomous, but they typically are buried in sand as they await a chance to ambush their prey.

The roughtail stingrays are often found during the summer months off the New England coast, according to the Atlantic Shark Institute.

“We encounter large numbers of this species every summer when the waters warm to temperatures they prefer, and then they head south when colder temperatures push them out of New England waters,” the institute said.

