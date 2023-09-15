How you can wish Jimmy Carter a happy birthday on Oct. 1 as he turns 99 Former president Jimmy Carter (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Carter Center is preparing to celebrate former President Jimmy Carter’s birthday in a few weeks and are inviting people to share their birthday wishes for him.

The Carter Center is asking for birthday greetings, memories as well as messages of love for Carter with photos, videos, and quotes.

You can also wish Carter a happy birthday on social media with the hashtag #JimmyCarter99, according to WSB-TV.

“Together, let’s create a mosaic of images that reflect his incredible life and legacy — and celebrate his 99 years. We can’t wait to see your contributions,” the Carter Center said.

It is part of a tradition that the center has done over the las few years, according to WSB-TV. This year is special as the former president turns 99 years old.

Carter is the oldest living president, according to the news outlet. That is oldest living president past or present.

In February, it was learned that Jimmy Carter had entered hospice care at home with his family without any additional medical treatment. WSB-TV reported that three months after his announcement, the Carter Center announced that his wife, Rosalynn Carter, was diagnosed with dementia.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest-married presidential couple ever, according to the news outlet. They were married in 1946.