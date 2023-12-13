House to vote on Biden impeachment inquiry

The House of Representatives is expected to vote to authorize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, several media outlets reported.

The vote is scheduled for Wednesday, despite the investigation into the president’s alleged misconduct has not uncovered any evidence supporting the allegations, The Associated Press reported.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has been pressured to show progress in the almost year-long investigation around Biden’s family’s business dealings. The investigation, according to the AP, found ethical issues but no evidence of corruption on the part of Biden, including no indication that he had accepted bribes either while president or while he was vice president.

Still, Johnson calls today’s vote “the next necessary step” noting that there are “a lot of people who are frustrated this hasn’t moved faster.” He believes the vote will pass and “we’ll be in the best position to do our constitutional responsibility.”

Last week Johnson reminded Americans that it is just a process, not an impeachment itself.

“This vote is not a vote to impeach President Biden,” he said. “This is a vote to continue the inquiry of impeachment, and it’s a necessary constitutional step.”

Johnson accused the White House of “stonewalling” the investigation, which was started under then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in September.

“The House has no choice, if it’s going to follow its constitutional responsibility, to formally adopt an impeachment inquiry on the floor so that when the subpoenas are challenged in court we will be at the apex of our Constitutional authority,” he said. Later, he added, “whether someone is for or against impeachment is of no import right now.”

The president has denied the allegations, with the White House calling the impeachment inquiry “illegitimate,” NBC News reported, adding that several GOP lawmakers have said they have not seen evidence of wrongdoing.

“Despite this reality, the far right is calling the shots and demanding House Republicans continue down this path of failure,” the White House has said, according to NBC News.