House squatter drove owner’s car, set up PlayStation, police say

Emmanuel Pierre: The Florida man is accused of making himself at home at an out-of-state owner's residence. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of illegally living in a vacation home, driving the out-of-state owner’s vehicle, cooking in the kitchen and even setting up a PlayStation device in a bedroom, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Emmanuel Pierre, 25, of Fort Myers on Oct. 26. He was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle and larceny/grand theft of over $750 and less than $5,000, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

“This nightmarish encounter was made after the homeowner received notification from their home’s smart thermostat that the temperature inside the home was changed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Alarmed, the homeowner decided to check on the property, WINK-TV reported. The owner observed a man driving their vehicle and parking it in the garage of the residence, located in the gated community of Catalpa Cove, according to WBBH-TV.

Immediately, the homeowner blocked the man from leaving the garage and called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

According to an arrest report, “multiple neighbors” surrounded Pierre, preventing him from leaving the area until deputies arrived, the Miami Herald reported.

While inspecting the owner’s vehicle, detectives discovered several bags full of groceries and a brand-new cable box in the front seat, according to WBBH. Pierre’s name was on both receipts found in the vehicle, the television station reported.

Detectives later discovered surveillance video of Pierre looking into several homes on Oct. 25, and then allegedly breaking the front window of the victim’s home, according to the arrest report.

Pierre remains in custody at the Lee County Jail, with bail set at $11,000 online records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27, online records show.