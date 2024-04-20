House passes bill that could lead to possible ban of TikTok

TikTok NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen on a phone on March 13, 2024 in New York City. Congress is set to vote and pass a bill that could ban the popular app TikTok nationwide and be sent to the Senate for a vote. The bill would force the Chinese firm ByteDance to divest from TikTok and other applications that it owns within six months after passage of the bill or face a ban. Lawmakers argue that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government making the app a national security threat. (Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the House passed a bill that could possibly lead to the popular social media app, TikTok.

The 21st Century Peace through Strength Act was passed by the House Saturday with a bipartisan vote of 360 to 58, according to CNN.

The bill includes national security priorities which include Iran sanctions, seizure of Russian sovereign assets that have been frozen and a possible ban of TikTok nationwide, according to CNN.

The measure for TikTok is that if the China-based owner ByteDance Ltd. does not sell its stake in a year, then it will be banned nationwide in app stores, The Associated Press reported.

Members of the Republican and Democratic parties have been worried that Chinese authorities could possibly force ByteDance to provide them with user data from Americans and well as suppress/boost content that they find more favorable, the AP reported. TikTok has said that it has not shared American user data with authorities in China.

The measure is expected to go to the Senate, according to the AP.

The House is also expected to vote on three separate foreign aid bills for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region, CNN reported.

