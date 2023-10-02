Historic vault: Simone Biles lands Yurchenko double pike

Yurchenko history Simone Biles of Team United States performs her new jump routine 'Biles II' Yurchenko double pike vault on Vault during Women's Qualifications on Day Two of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 01, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Simone Biles once again proved that she’s the GOAT by being the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike.

Biles was competing at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championship over the weekend, CNN reported.

The rare move put her at the top of the women’s all-around qualifications with a 58.865 score.

The difficult move wasn’t perfect with Biles taking a single backward step when she hit her landing.

She scored 15.266, which included a .05 penalty, Olympics.com reported.

Still, the Yurchenko is now being renamed the Biles II to mark what she’s accomplished. Typically the Yurchenko is performed by men completing the roundoff into a springboard with a back handspring onto the vault. It ends with a piked double backflip before landing.

This is the fifth time a skill has been named after Biles and her first international event since the Olympics, Fox News reported.

She had dropped out of several events at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo after she had a case of the “twisties,’ becoming disorientated during one of her events.

Biles will go on to compete in all four individual finals and an all-around final later this week.

