Heisman Trophy: Love, Mendoza, Pavia, Sayin are 2025 finalists

NEW YORK — Three quarterbacks and a running back were named finalists for the Heisman Trophy, given to the top player in college football.

The final four include Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

The winner will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 13.

The Heisman Trophy has been awarded since 1935 by the Downtown Athletic Club of New York City. A panel of more than 900 voters includes members of the media and former Heisman winners. The top four vote-getters are selected as finalists.

Love, a junior, was fourth nationally in rushing with 1,372 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. His 21 all-purpose TDs moved him past Jerome Bettis for the most in Notre Dame history.

Love’s average of 6.9 yards per carry tied Robert Henry Jr. of the University of Texas at San Antonio for first place among all players with at least 150 rushing attempts.

Mendoza, also a junior, led the Hoosiers to a 13-0 record. The team is atop the rankings for the first time in the program’s history and is the top seed in the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket.

He threw for 2,980 yards and was No. 1 in the nation with 33 touchdowns. Mendoza, who led Indiana past Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game last weekend, also ran for six touchdowns.

Indiana has never had a Heisman winner, although running back Anthony Thompson was runner-up to 1989 winner Andre Ware.

Pavia led Vanderbilt to the first 10-victory season in the program’s history. He threw for 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns and added 826 rushing yards and nine TDs on the ground.

Sayin led the Buckeyes to a 12-0 regular season record. The sophomore threw for 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns. His 78.4% completion rate led the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2025 and is the highest in FBS history.

Ohio State is the No. 2 seed in the CFP tournament, and like Indiana, will receive a first-round bye.

Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago was the inaugural winner of the award, originally dubbed the “Downtown Athletic Club Trophy.” The award was changed to the Heisman Memorial Trophy the following year.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner was Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter , who was the top draft choice (No. 2 overall) for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL draft. He is currently on injured reserve.

