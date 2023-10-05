HBO ‘Telemarketers’ star Patrick Pespas reported missing

NY Premiere of the HBO Docuseries "Telemarketers" NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Patrick Pespas attends the NY premiere of the HBO Docuseries "Telemarketers" at Hudson Yards on July 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO/Getty Images for HBO)

Patrick J. Pespas, the breakout star of the recent HBO docuseries “Telemarketers,” has been missing since Friday, according to reports.

On Saturday, Adam Bhala Lough, one of the series’ co-directors, posted on social media that Pespas has been missing since Friday. On Sunday he posted that Pespas was last seen leaving a bar in Pittsburgh around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Pat is still missing. He is most likely wearing this hat and NOT the cowboy hat. Please DM me if you see him. pic.twitter.com/QYfsQL1p05 — Bhala (@AdamBhalaLough) October 2, 2023

Lough said that Pespas was last known to have been driving a white Mustang with New Jersey plates.

However, Lt. Matthew Gerould with the Easton, Pa., Police Department told The Los Angeles Times on Monday that the department does not believe the report of Pespas leaving a Pittsburgh bar to be accurate. Gerould said the department believes Pespas is most likely still in the Easton area or in New Jersey.

In the docuseries “Telemarketers,” two office workers stumble upon the truth of their work at a telemarketing center and are determined to expose the industry. Pespas and Sam Lipman-Stern are the two men in the show. The two worked together at a telemarketing center in the early 2000s.

The pair began making a documentary project as they investigated a company. That project became “Telemarketer” on HBO.

The three-part series aired on HBO from Aug. 13 to Aug. 27, 2023.

In his initial post from Saturday, Bhala Lough asked the public to send tips to findpatpespas@gmail.com. Easton Police have asked anybody with information on Pespas’ whereabouts to call 911.