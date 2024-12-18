Hawaii plane crash caught on camera

FILE PHOTO: A plane crashed into this building near Honolulu International Airport , shown in a screen grab from Google Maps from 2019, on Tuesday. The crash killed both people on board of the plane. The building was damaged.

A Cessna airplane on a training flight crashed and the incident was caught on camera.

The Kamaka Air Cessna 208 Caravan had just taken off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Tuesday afternoon, USA Today reported.

The plane carried two passengers, both of whom were killed, and was on the way to Lanai Airport, about 69 miles away.

It smashed into a state-owned building, which was vacant and on a list for demolition, Hawaii News Now reported.

The damage was limited to the building’s exterior, the Star Advisor reported. Smoke could be seen billowing from the structure.

The crash was near the airport’s fuel farm but the pilot avoided it and several other buildings, NBC News reported.

The pilot told the control tower they were out of control just before the crash and was instructed to land if they could.

Tower: “Kamaka Flight 689, you’re turning right, correct?”

Pilot: “Kamaka 689, we are, we have, uh, we’re out of control here.

Tower: Okay, Kamaka 689, if you can land, if you can level it off, that’s fine. Any runway, any place you can do.”

People driving near the crash site captured the crash on their dash cameras. The video may be disturbing for some.

One person working nearby said she saw the plane fly past her window.

“I was sitting at my desk and all of a sudden, I saw a small plane fly past my office window, which is on the seventh floor. And I went, ‘Oh, he’s really, really low,’ and he started banking and going back towards the airport, and then I heard a loud bang,” Nancy Timko told Hawaii News Now.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, the Star Advisor reported.





