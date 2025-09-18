Hallmark Channel announces Countdown to Christmas lineup

FILE PHOTO: The Hallmark Channel will begin its Countdown to Christmas soon.

It’s not Christmas until Hallmark Channel starts airing its holiday movies.

The cable channel and streaming service known for sappy, but sweet movies that are a guilty pleasure for so many, has announced when the Countdown to Christmas begins.

Mark October 17 on the calendar.

Hallmark Channel will be starting its countdown in the middle of Halloween’s month, bringing a bit of Christmas spirit with the “Mistletoe Murders” series premiere.

In addition to the normal “girl leaves her busy life for a quiet Christmas” story lines, the cable channel is also offering season 2 of the reality show competition, “Finding Mr. Christmas,” which “follows 10 aspiring actors who compete in a variety of outrageous Christmas-themed competitions to prove they have what it takes to land the next Hallmark leading role.” The winner of the show will be seen in one of this year’s Christmas movies.

The schedule, which runs every Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday all the way through Dec. 22, can be found here.

For a preview of all of the movies and shows, click here.

The movies will be available on Hallmark+ the day after they air on cable.

