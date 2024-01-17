Guinness suspends ‘oldest ever dog’ title; investigates Bobi’s age

World record under review Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated his 31st birthday in 2023. (Guinness World Records)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Guinness World Records is investigating whether the dog it declared the oldest was as old as his owner said.

>> Read more trending news

Bobi died in October at what his owners said was the age of 31 years and 165 days old, supposedly confirmed by Serviço Medico-Vetinário do Município de Leiria, which said the dog had been registered in 1992. The Portuguese government-authorized pet database SIAC verified the claim when Bobi’s feat was announced, CNN reported.

Bobi was named the oldest ever dog in February 2023, USA Today reported. But veterinarians were skeptical that Bobi was truly 31 years old, according to The Associated Press.

‘Is there ever enough time? I think not.’: World’s oldest dog ever, Bobi, dies

The dog was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a Portuguese hunting dog now used to guard livestock, which typically lives up to 14 years, The New York Times reported.

Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, turns 31

The Guardian reported that photos of Bobi from 1999 showed different coloring than those taken later in life, specifically the color of his paws.

Guinness World Records has opened a formal review after people suspected that the evidence proving his age wasn’t accurate. The organization is reaching out to people connected to the original world record application.

“While our review is ongoing we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for oldest dog living and ever just until all of our findings are in place,” Guinness representatives told the AP.

Leonel Costa said he was 8 when Bobi was born in 1992. He told the AP via email that he spent a year checking the record and has not earned any money from it. Costa also said Guinness hasn’t reached out to him about the allegations.

Costa said that Bobi lived as long as he claimed due to the dog’s diet and that he ate one similar to a human diet, going against veterinarians recommendations, the BBC reported.

“Everything would be different if we had said he ate pet food for three decades,” Costa said, according to the BBC.

Latest headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!