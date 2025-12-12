Groom accepts final settlement in deadly wedding night golf cart crash

FILE PHOTO: Jamie Lee Komoroski was sentenced to 25 years for felony DUI after being accused of killing a new bride in a crash between the car Komoroski was driving and the golf cart the bride and her new husband were in after their ceremony.

The groom who lost his wife in a deadly crash hours after marrying her has reached the final settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit he filed.

The company that insured the vehicle driven by Jaime Komoroski will pay Aric Hutchinson $160,000, WCBD reported.

Komoroski was drunk when she was driving and rear-ended the golf cart the newlyweds were riding in after they left their wedding party in April 2023 in Folly Beach, South Carolina.

The groom was also hurt in the crash; his new bride, Samantha Miller, was killed.

Of the $160,000 from Drive New Jersey, Hutchinson will get more than $104,000 with the remaining amount going to attorney fees and related costs, WCIV reported.

The settlement also brings an end to any other civil claims Komoroski may have faced.

Hutchinson also received more than $863,300 from other settlements involving The Drop-In, the Crab Shack, Snapper Jacks, Progressive Auto Insurance and Enterprise Rent-A-Car last year.

The various restaurants were accused of overserving Komoroski, according to WCIV.

She had a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.261 when she had blood drawn while in police custody, WSOC reported.

Komoroski pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years for felony DUI resulting in death, which was the maximum penalty allowed, WCBD reported.

