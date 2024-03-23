Grocery store chain to close some stores during total solar eclipse on April 8

Wegmans grocery stores announced that stores in the path of the total solar eclipse will be closing for about 30 minutes.

The closures will affect about 48 Wegman stores in total, WKBW reported. That is 46 stores in New York and two in Pennsylvania, according to WHAM.

“The opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse comes once in a lifetime, and we don’t want our employees to miss out,” said Patrick Bourcy, Wegmans regional manager, according to WSTM. “We appreciate all that our employees do to help our customers prepare for and enjoy events like this, and in return, we welcome the opportunity to make this a celebratory and memorable occasion for them.”

During the closure, all services at the 48 Wegmans stores will not be available, WHAM reported.

“It kinda shows that they care for their employees. I think that it’s very great. It just shows why they are the way they are you know? That they do care,” customer Lyn Kemp said, according to WSTM.

Residents in 15 states are expected to be able to see the solar eclipse on April 8.

The totality, or the moment the sun is blocked out by the moon, will first reach Del Rio, Texas, at 1:27 p.m. CDT and then trace a line across the state and northeast across the country. Totality will last from a few seconds to about 4.5 minutes depending on where you are along the path.

