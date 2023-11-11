Gordon Ramsay, wife Tana welcome sixth child

Gordon Ramsay: The celebrity chef announced there is another place setting at his kitchen table. (Fox via Getty Images)

There is another mouth to feed at Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen table.

The “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares” reality television host and celebrity chef announced on social media Saturday that his wife, Tana, gave birth to their sixth child.

In an Instagram post, the British restaurateur, who celebrated his 57th birthday on Nov. 8, called the birth of Jesse James Ramsay “an amazing birthday present” and shared three photos of the infant.

The newest addition to the Ramsay family -- which now includes three boys and three girls -- weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces, People reported.

Ramsay called the newborn “a whopper!”

“One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls …. Done,” Ramsay wrote on Instagram.

According to E! Online, the newborn joins Ramsay and Tana Ramsay, 49, and siblings Megan Ramsay, 26; twins Holly Ramsay and Jack Ramsay, 23; Tilly Ramsay, 22; and Oscar Ramsay, 4.

On her own Instagram account, Tana Ramsay shared the same photos, along with a photo of the baby meeting Oscar Ramsay, People reported.

“It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle,” Tana Ramsay wrote in her caption. “Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much.”

The couple received congratulatory messages from celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Victoria Beckham and Danny Trejo, according to E! Online.

The Ramsays have been married since 1996, CNN reported.

A representative for Gordon Ramsay has not responded to requests for comment from People and CNN.

