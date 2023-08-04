Google announces new privacy features in search to keep personal information safe Google has announced that it is planning to release new privacy tools and update its policies to make sure you and your information is safe. (hocus-focus/Getty Images)

Google has announced that it is planning to release new privacy tools and update its policies to make sure you and your information is safe.

In a news release, Google announced some new features in Google Search that will keep your personal information safe and give you more privacy.

One of the new features will be a new dashboard. Google says the dashboard will inform you if web results with your contact information are coming up on Search. Then you will able to request that they be removed from Google. They will also let you know if any new results appear on the web with your personal information.

It will be a personal dashboard for users to track, and receive notifications, and where you can request results to be removed, Forbes reported.

Google says parental controls will be easier to find in Search and it will allow you to manage them easier.

There will also be a new blurring setting in SafeSearch, according to the Guardian. This means “explicit imagery, adult or graphic violent content will be blurred by default when it appears in search results.” This setting can be turned on or off at any time. This was previously announced in February and will be globally launched this month.