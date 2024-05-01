George Santos resurrects drag persona for Cameo

Back on Cameo FILE PHOTO: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is interviewed by FOX News in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building before a vote to expel him from the House of Representatives on December 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. Santos has once again gone on Cameo to sell personalized videos. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A persona that George Santos initially denied having, is now coming back for Cameo.

The disgraced former Representative from New York had said last year that he was not a drag performer in Brazil.

“The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false,” Santos posted to X/Twitter in January 2023, according to CNN at the time.

“The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this,” he continued.

After that post, he then claimed he dressed in drag “for fun” at a party, but continued to say he did not perform as a drag queen, Fox News reported.

No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young, and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life,” he said according to the news outlet.

About a year after those statements, Santos found himself expelled from Congress after a House Ethics Committee found he used campaign money to pay for personal items and OnlyFans.

He is also facing charges of wire fraud, identity theft and other alleged crimes, all of which he pleaded not guilty. He is expected to go on trial this year.

But more than a year of denying he was a drag performer, Santos has brought out the makeup and the boa, offering Cameo videos as Kitara, Scripps News reported.

In the video tease, Santos, as Kitars said that she is coming “out of the closet after 18 years.”

Cameo posted the video to TikTok with the caption “SHES BACK! #georgesantos #kitara #kitararavache.” On “Kitara’s” page, she is listed as a “talking head.”

Santos wrote on X “Ya’ll weren’t ready for this drop,” The Hill reported.

The cost of a video is $275 with 20% of the profits going to two charities.

Tunnel 2 Towers gives mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews helps Jews get out of poverty and antisemitism while also building connections between Christians and Jews.

You can request a video for a birthday, Mother’s Day, a pep talk, a roast, advice, question or other topic, for yourself or someone else for a limited time. As of Wednesday afternoon, only 62 videos were left.

Santos calls himself “Culture commentator at large|Former Congressman NY03|Former Capital Markets|Animal Advocate|Trump2024 “The truth shall set you free” on X.

