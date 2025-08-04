Gary Busey pleads guilty to criminal sexual contact; admitted to touching woman inappropriately

FILE PHOTO: Actor Gary Busey attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Busey pleaded guilty to touching a woman's buttocks over clothing during an appearance at a New Jersey convention in 2022. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Actor Gary Busey pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact, admitting that he touched a woman inappropriately during a convention three years ago in New Jersey.

Busey initially was charged a week after the Monster-Mania Con, which was held in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in August 2022, The New York Times reported.

Several women accused him of misconduct and harassment after the event.

Eventually, police charged him with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment. Initially, Busey denied the charges he was facing, telling TMZ in 2022 that “none of that happened,” adding, “They made up this story that I assaulted them sexually when I did not. Nothing happened. Nothing. It was all false.” At the time he pleaded not guilty, USA Today reported.

On July 31, Busey pleaded guilty by Zoom.

His lawyer, Blair Zwillman, said that Busey only pleaded guilty to the charge that related to “touching the buttocks of a female over the clothing.” The guilty plea was for a count of criminal sexual contact. The other charges were dropped, according to WCAU.

His manager, Ron Sampson, said that Busey admitted to touching the woman “over clothing during an 8-10 second photo op,” WCAU reported.

The 81-year-old actor faces a maximum of five years’ probation and $500 fine, but Zwillman said he would ask for only the fine.

“He personally is glad to put this behind him and move on,” Zwillman said, adding that “the actual factual allegations more mirrored what is considered a disorderly persons offense in New Jersey,” the Times reported.

Busey will be sentenced on Sept. 18, according to WCAU.

