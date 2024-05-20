Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Dali refloated, slowly moving to pier

Container ship Dali

Ship refloated FILE PHOTO: in this aerial view, a steel truss from the destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge that was pinning the container ship Dali in place was detached from the ship using a controlled detonation of explosives in the Patapsco River on May 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The ship that smashed into a bridge support at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in March is finally moving.

It has been almost eight weeks after the Key Bridge collapsed, killing six road workers who were repairing the bridge’s deck.

WJLA reported that high tide was just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, the time that crews were expecting to refloat the container ship. The Associated Press reported it was the best conditions to get the ship moving.

Tugboats were helping move the ship 2 1/2 miles back to the terminal during a trip that is expected to take about 21 hours.

