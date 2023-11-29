Foul odor at college building leads police to find missing man’s body in ventilation system

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. — The body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found.

The Macomb Community College police department said they had received a report of a foul odor at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, NBC News reported.

That’s when they found the remains of Jason Thompson, 36, was eventually found in the building’s ventilation system.

Thompson was last seen leaving a family member’s apartment on Oct. 25. He was reported missing on Nov. 1, WJBK reported.

Police said they don’t suspect foul play, NBC News reported.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the investigation is ongoing, “with the goal to understand the circumstances,” police chief William Leavens said.

They did not say how Thompson got into the ventilation system or how long he had been there.

The Macomb County medical examiner’s office is trying to determine a cause of death.