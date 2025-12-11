Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar back in hospital with E. coli blood poisoning

The former college and NFL quarterback, who had a liver transplant last month, was back in the hospital after being diagnosed with E. coli blood poisoning.

CLEVELAND — Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar, who had a liver transplant last month, is back in the hospital after being diagnosed with E. coli blood poisoning and an infection.

Kosar, 62, who led the Cleveland Browns to three AFC Championship Games during the 1980s and guided the University of Miami to its first national championship as a redshirt freshman during the 1983 season, recorded a video from Cleveland’s University Hospitals to update his condition.

“Back in the hospital with E. coli blood poisoning,” Kosar wrote. “Still choosing to make today a winning day. Let’s make a real difference in the lives we touch — families, communities, all of it.

“One step at a time.”

Kosar received a liver transplant on Nov. 17. The donor, Bryce Dunlap, 21, of North Olmsted, had died of complications from an anoxic brain injury.

He was discharged from the hospital on Nov. 24, a day before his 62nd birthday, but was readmitted on Nov. 30. While Kosar did not share details about his return to the hospital, he was discharged again on Dec. 2 and was “heading home with gratitude."

Kosar told Cleveland Magazine last year that he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and also had Parkinson’s disease.

He was placed on the liver transplant list in the spring of 2024.

Kosar played 12 seasons in the NFL. He was the Browns’ No. 1 pick (and the top choice overall) in the 1985 NFL supplemental draft.

He played nine seasons in Cleveland, then joined the Cowboys in 1993. After a season in Dallas, Kosar went to the Miami Dolphins in 1994, where he spent three seasons as a backup to Dan Marino.

During his NFL career, Kosar passed for 23,301 yards and 124 touchdowns in the regular season. He added 1,953 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in the playoffs.

At Miami, Kosar played two seasons, passing for 5,971 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Kosar was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 1995; in 1998, he was elected to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame.

