Footloose pig named for Kevin Bacon back home after 2 weeks on the run

Kevin Bacon: The actor can relax -- his namesake has been caught. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Actor Kevin Bacon can rest easy now -- his namesake is safe and back in his pen.

>> Read more trending news

The mischievous, footloose pig, named for the actor, was finally captured by her owner, Pennsylvania resident Chelsea Rumbaugh, WHTM-TV reported.

The wayward porker from Gettysburg, an internet sensation who had eluded his owner since Oct. 14, had caught the attention of the actor. Bacon took to Threads over the weekend, telling his social media followers of his wish to “bring Kevin Bacon home,” according to the television station.

Kevin Bacon, the runaway Gettysburg pig, is finally home! https://t.co/1PuTIv0AFu — abc27 News (@abc27News) October 31, 2023

Rumbaugh was not exactly responsible for bringing home the bacon. The pig did it himself.

Rumbaugh had seen the pig early Tuesday, but the animal fled, the Evening Sun reported. But several hours later, Rumbaugh walked outside and saw the pig in his pen. She immediately bolted the door to the enclosure, and Kevin Bacon’s two-week adventure was over.

“I feel so relieved, and I’m just so happy we went with a gentle method,” Rumbaugh told the newspaper.

The pig, meanwhile, was content to rest in a hole that he had dug for a bed, the Evening Sun reported.

“He was a little rowdy when he first realized the door was closed, but since then, he’s settled into the three different beds he’s made for himself,” Rumbaugh told the newspaper.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Photos of Kevin Bacon -- from Getty Images.

©2023 Cox Media Group