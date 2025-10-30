Floyd Roger Myers Jr., ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ child actor, dead at 42

File photo. The child actor, who portrayed a young Will Smith on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" television series, died on Oct. 29. He was 42.

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., a former child actor who appeared as a young Will Smith in a 1992 episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” died Wednesday. He was 42.

Myers died of a heart attack at his home in Maryland, according to his mother, Renee Trice. She added that her son had suffered three heart attacks over the past three years.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the actor’s death.

After his television debut as “Young Will” in the “Fresh Prince” series, Myers played Marlon Jackson in the ABC mini-series “The Jacksons: An American Dream.”

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Dies: 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Child Actor Was 42 https://t.co/q3uqCi8gwz — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 30, 2025

Myers’ final role came in a 2000 episode of the teen soap opera, “Young Americans.”

Myers co-founded the nonprofit Fellaship Men’s Group, which focused on men’s mental health. The organization paid tribute to Myers on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

“RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co founders. Gone but never will be forgotten,” they wrote. “The mission will continue in your honor. Next mens meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here.”

