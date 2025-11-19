Florida man accused of murdering UK woman who allegedly paid to be killed

Dwain Hall is accused of murdering a British woman who came to Florida and allegedly wanted to be killed.

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of murdering a woman from the United Kingdom who allegedly paid him to kill her, authorities said.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Dwain C. Hall, 53, of Ocala, was arrested on Oct. 18 on fraud charges. On Monday, he was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, and charges of fraudulent use of credit cards and the unlawful use of a two-way transmission device were added on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Sonia Exelby, 32, of Portsmouth, England, landed at the Gainesville Regional Airport on Oct. 10. Her return flight was scheduled three days later, but she never made it to the airport.

British authorities contacted the FDLE through Interpol and reported that Exelby was missing, had mental health issues and was believed to be suicidal.

According to an investigation, Exelby allegedly posted on a fetish website, seeking someone to abuse and then ultimately kill her. They said that Hall agreed to meet her. It was unclear how much money Hall was going to be paid.

Investigators became aware of Hall when they linked him to transactions attempted on Exelby’s credit cards. The attempted charges were made by Solver Wolf’s Roadside Assistance, which is owned by Hall; he is the company’s lone employee.

The FDLE learned that Hall picked Exelby up from the airport and took her to an Airbnb in Reddick, located approximately 24 miles south of Gainesville.

Hall told investigators he met Exelby online two years ago on the fetish website, adding that he had a “mentor-type relationship.” He added that they discussed “bondage, suicide and her desire to have someone kill her.”

Investigators alleged that Hall tortured the victim for days before killing her.

Authorities searching the Airbnb found store receipts from Hall’s credit card in the trash. The Oct. 10 transactions included rope, gun cleaner and a shovel.

At the Airbnb, Hall reportedly told investigators that he and Exelby had sex “multiple times” and that he took a video of her that he later deleted.

Investigators were able to recover the deleted video, and found a conversation between Hall and Exelby, where the defendant asked why she was in Florida.

“Because I’m an awful person,” Exelby said. “I’ve crushed everyone who ever loves me.”

Investigators said they learned of a message Exelby sent on Oct. 11 on Discord, an online messaging platform. In the message to a friend, she allegedly expressed regret about meeting with Hall.

“He made it clear there was no way out unless I shoot him. I was questioning it last night,” she reportedly said. “I thought he’d do it quick and not give my mind time to stew.”

On Oct. 17, a body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Marion County. Fingerprints of the remains matched records for Exelby.

An autopsy performed by the medical examiner determined that Exelby died of four sharp force injuries likely caused by a knife.

Hall remains in the Marion County Jail without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on the murder charge on Dec. 23, online court records show.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

