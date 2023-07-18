First Tesla Cybertruck rolls off assembly line two years behind schedule

First Cybertruck FILE PHOTO: Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk unveils the all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. Tesla has produced its first Cybertruck recently, about two years behind schedule. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tesla has produced its first Cybertruck, but the long-touted electric vehicle is about two years late.

>> Read more trending news

Tesla shared a photo on Twitter showing workers crowded around the truck with a caption saying, “First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!”

First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t — Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023

Both Tesla and Twitter are owned by Elon Musk, who retweeted the post, adding, “Congrats Tesla Team!”

Musk debuted the truck in 2019, saying that it would start production in 2021, but he warned that the process would be slower and in smaller production numbers when compared to other Tesla vehicles, The Associated Press reported.

The introduction of the Cybertruck hit a speed bump when the truck’s supposedly unbreakable window cracked when hit by a metal ball.

Musk also cited supply chain issues when, in 2021, the company announced an updated design and delays in production, which eventually started earlier this year, CNN reported.

He pushed the launch for consumers to 2023, Reuters reported.

It is expected that Tesla will churn out enough Cybertrucks for sale in 2024.

Musk hopes to make a quarter million Cybertrucks annually, depending on demand, Reuters reported.

The truck was originally expected to cost from $40,000 to $70,000, depending on the model chosen, but Tesla has since removed the prices on the page where hopeful owners could preorder with a $100 deposit, the AP reported.