FILE PHOTO: Ray Tintori, Director of "Death to the Tinman" during Sundance Institute at BAM Festival 2007 - Sundance Shorts at Apple Store - June 3, 2007 at Apple Store SOHO in New York City. Tintori died at the age of 43. (Photo by Hal Horowitz/WireImage)

Filmmaker, screenwriter and music video director Ray Tintori has died. He was 43 years old.

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His death is under investigation by the Chief Medical Examiner of New York City, Deadline reported.

Tintori’s cause and manner of death are pending, according to TMZ.

He was the boyfriend of “Saturday Night Live” former cast member Heidi Gardner.

Tintori got his big break as a director of the 2005 short “Jettison Your Loved Ones” and 2007’s “Death to the Tinman.”

He also directed music videos for artists such as MGMT, The Killers, and Arcade Fire, People magazine reported.

Tintori was also a founding member of Court 13, a collective of filmmakers that worked on the Oscar-winning film “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” according to Deadline. Tintori worked on the aurochs (an extinct animal featured in the film) as the film’s Special Effects Unit Director.

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