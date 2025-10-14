Emmy-winning soap opera director Heather Hill dies

FILE PHOTO: Soap opera director Heather Hill has died at the age of 85.

“The Young and the Restless” director Heather Hill has died.

She was 85 years old.

Her family’s spokesperson said she died at her home in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She was born in Rye, New York and graduated from Ry County Day School before she launched her career as a production assistant on “Love of Life” but quickly became an assistant director and eventually a director.

Hill ended up directing 131 episodes of “The Young and the Restless,” according to her IMDB profile.

She also directed episodes for “Search for Tomorrow,” “As the World Turns” and “Baywatch.”

She won six Daytime Emmys for her work as part of the directing team of “The Young and the Restless.”

Variety called Hill “a pioneer for women in daytime drama.”

Hill leaves behind her husband, sons, a daughter-in-law and three grandchildren, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

© 2025 Cox Media Group