Emmy Russell, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, auditions on ‘American Idol’

The coal miner’s granddaughter is angling for a berth on “American Idol.”

>> Read more trending news

Emmy Russell, 25, the granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn, has auditioned for a spot on the reality singing show’s 22nd season, WYMT-TV reported. Her spot in front of the judges is expected to air on the show’s episode on Feb. 25, according to the television station.

Russell is the daughter of Patsy Russell, 59, the twin sister of Peggy Lynn. The siblings performed as the duo The Lynns. They are Loretta Lynn’s youngest daughters.

Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter auditions for American Idolhttps://t.co/bhQAgfu3ox — WYMT (@WYMT) February 20, 2024

“I just wanted to be around other young creatives like me,” Emmy Russell told the Kingston Springs Gazette. “I think I just like the hard work of it, and it was outside the traditional way that my grandma had -- which is a publishing deal, get the record deal.

“I wanted something out there and fun and just forced me to do it because I’m so shy and scared of going for it.”

A teaser reel from Sunday’s show showed a woman in a green hoodie in front of the judges, telling them, “My grandma’s a country singer,” according to the Taste of Country website.

“Your grandma is -- what?” judge Lionel Richie responds.

During Loretta Lynn’s memorial service on Country Music Television, Emily Russell sang “Lay Me Down” with Willie Nelson’s son, Lukas, according to WYMT.

The young singer made her Grand Ole Opry debut in April 2023, according to Taste of Country. She performed a tribute to her grandmother, singing “Memaw’s Guitar.”

Loretta Lynn had 24 No. 1 hits and sold 45 million singles, according to her website. She died on Oct. 4, 2022, at her Tennessee home. She was 90.

Her biggest hits included “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, “You Ain’t Woman Enough”, “The Pill”, “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Rated X” and “You’re Looking at Country.”

It was unclear whether Emmy Russell advanced after her audition. That will probably be revealed in an upcoming episode of “American Idol.”

©2024 Cox Media Group