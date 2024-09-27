‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Harry Potter’ actress Maggie Smith dies

Maggie Smith LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Maggie Smith arrives at "The Lady In The Van" - Centrepiece Gala, at Odeon Leicester Square on October 13, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI) (John Phillips/Getty Images)

The actress who brought Professor Minerva McGonagall to life has died.

Dame Maggie Smith was 89 years old.

Her family made the announcement, BBC News reported. “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” her children Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

A cause of death was not shared, but her family thanked the staff at the Chelsea and Westminister Hospital for caring for her “during her final days.”

The family also asked for privacy.













Check back for more on this breaking story.

© 2024 Cox Media Group