DoorDash customer says driver sprayed ‘irritant substance’ on delivery; sheriff investigates

A sheriff’s office in Indiana said a DoorDash driver sprayed what law enforcement called an “irritant substance” onto a food delivery, making a woman sick.

The incident allegedly happened on Nov. 7 in Evansville, Indiana, and was caught on a doorbell camera, NBC News reported.

Mark Cardin said he and his wife ordered a meal from a local fast food restaurant and when his wife took a bite, she started choking.

He said he looked at he bag and said that it looked like something red had been sprayed on it. Cardin said he also “inhaled some fumes off of it.”

He said when he checked the video from his camera, he saw the delivery driver come to the front door, take a photo of the delivery and then allegedly sprayed something, then walked away, WFIE reported.

Cardin’s wife was OK in about 10 minutes, but he said when he tried to contact the driver, she blocked him, so he reached out to DoorDash and then law enforcement.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it was still trying to authenticate the video, but had no reason to believe it wasn’t real.

Fox News reported that the sheriff‘s office said, “During the early morning hours of (Dec. 7), deputies responded to a local home after the occupants became ill shortly after consuming their delivered meal. The individuals reported experiencing burning sensations in their stomachs, throat, mouth, and nose and later discovered video footage showing the delivery driver spraying a substance onto the food bag prior to departure.”

As for DoorDash, the company said it revoked the delivery person’s access to the app and is working with law enforcement.

“We have absolutely zero tolerance for this type of appalling behavior,” DoorDash said in a statement to NBC News.

No arrests have been made and the driver’s identity has not been released, the sheriff’s office said.

As for Cardin, he told WFIE, “I would say to anybody, if you order food on any kind of delivery service, make sure you have a doorbell.” He added, “This is making me second-guess ever ordering food from anywhere ever again.”

