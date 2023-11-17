Dolphins star Tyreek Hill gets married on bye week

Miami Dolphins news conference Tyreek Hill's media appearances are always funny, fun and filled with great quotes. But last week he outdid himself, announcing that he got married on the team's off week. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill made the greatest catch of his life during the team’s bye week. He got married.

>> Read more trending news

He married longtime fiancée Keeta Vaccaro, the sister of former NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro, according to the Miami Herald. The wedding happened last Wednesday at a courthouse in Travis County, Texas, TMZ reported.

“It was about time,” Hill told reporters in Miami after the Dolphins’ practice before Sunday’s game against Las Vegas in Hard Rock Stadium, the Sun Sentinel reported.

He said he was hanging out with Vaccaro and his kids, and it occurred to him that the bye week was the best time to tie the knot.

“I just feel like it was perfect timing,” he said, according to the Sun Sentinel. “Spending a lot of time with my kids, spending a lot of time with her. The conversation just came up.”

He popped the question and said she didn’t really believe him because they’ve been engaged since 2021.

“Show me you’re for real,” she finally said. He did. The guy with a Super Bowl Ring got another kind of ring and gave it to her.

The couple is legally married, but Hill said they will have a more formal, but still small, ceremony in the near future.

Hill said he was leaving his wild ways behind and that he is excited about his future as a grown-up. He said giving up a lot of his bad habits is probably why he’s having such a successful season.

“As far as like drinking and as far as like women, as far as like anything, I feel like I’m at a stage in my career now where I’ve got to be more mature with anything I do outside of football,” he said, the Miami Herald reported.

“Being a father, being a son, being a husband now. I’ve got to stand in that role of being the man that my grandparents raised me to be. I’m loving it.”

It’s all working, apparently. He leads the NFL with 1,076 receiving yards, which puts him on pace to reach his goal of the league’s first 2,000-yard receiving season.

©2023 Cox Media Group