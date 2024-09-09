‘Doing what I can to stay cancer free’: Princess Kate finishes chemotherapy

Princess Kate FILE PHOTO: Catherine Princess of Wales during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images) (Rob Newell - CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Six months after announcing she had an undisclosed form of cancer, Princess Kate has announced she has finished chemotherapy.

The princess said in a statement that she is “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

In a video posted to her and Prince William’s social media accounts, she says “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

