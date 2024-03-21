DMV services down nationwide due to technical outage, officials say

A technical outage took out DMV services for people nationwide on Thursday, according to officials in several states.
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias first shared news of the outage on social media.
“We are currently experiencing a nationwide network outage at our DMV facilities,” he wrote at 10:10 a.m. CDT. “All DMVs across the country are currently down.”
⚠ ADVISORY: We are currently experiencing a nationwide network outage at our DMV facilities. All DMVs across the country are currently down.— Secretary Alexi Giannoulias (@ILSecOfState) March 21, 2024
Please call us at 800-252-8980 before you visit our DMVs, as these circumstances may impact operating hours or services. pic.twitter.com/1FMcJytBzf
Officials in Virginia said the issue stems from “a third-party technical outage” that halted driver’s license services online and in-person.
ALERT! Due to a third-party technical outage, driver's license services are currently unavailable online and at all in-person locations. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please stay tuned to social media for updates. pic.twitter.com/vELbF0LbyY— VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) March 21, 2024
