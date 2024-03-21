DMV services down nationwide due to technical outage, officials say

DMV

DMV outage FILE PHOTO: DMV services are experiencing a nationwide outage. (ablokhin/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A technical outage took out DMV services for people nationwide on Thursday, according to officials in several states.

>> Read more trending news

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias first shared news of the outage on social media.

“We are currently experiencing a nationwide network outage at our DMV facilities,” he wrote at 10:10 a.m. CDT. “All DMVs across the country are currently down.”

Officials in Virginia said the issue stems from “a third-party technical outage” that halted driver’s license services online and in-person.

Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!