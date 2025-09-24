Disney+, Hulu to raise streaming prices

FILE PHOTO; Disney is raising the price of its streaming services again.

Disney has alerted its streaming subscribers that the price will once again be going up for Disney+ and Hulu.

The company said the standard, ad-supported tier of Disney+ will increase by $2 to $11.99. The ad-free option will go up $3 to $18.99, CNN reported. If you opt to buy an annual Disney+ subscription, it will go up by about $30, according to CNBC.

Hulu will also be going up by $2 for the ad-supported option and will cost $11.99 a month.

ESPN Select will also go up $1 to $12.99.

Several bundles will also see price increases of between $2 and $3.

The higher prices go into effect on Oct. 21, with subscribers being alerted on Sept. 23, CNN reported. The information was also found on the Disney+ Help Center webpage.

The price increase came at a time when Disney was under fire for suspending talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for comments he made in relation to the murder of Charlie Kirk. He was brought back on most ABC local affiliates on Tuesday night after being taken off the air for nearly a week.

But it is normal for Disney to raise the price for its streaming services in October. It did the same last year, increasing the prices from $1 to $2, CNBC reported. It also warned investors during its most recent earnings call that prices could go up.

The company said it had about 128 million subscribers during its August earnings statement, CBS News reported. However, fallout from the Kimmel uproar had many saying they were going to drop their Disney+ subscriptions, including Howard Stern, who told listeners he did so in solidarity with Kimmel, CNN reported.

